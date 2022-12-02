Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Black Adam’ may have killed off the perfect DCU crossover as a sought-after ‘Star Wars’ sequel clings to life

It’s been a busy day in the sci-fi sphere this Thursday. For starters, things in the DC universe aren’t looking as hopeful as you would think under James Gunn’s auspicious leadership, as folks are surprisingly ambivalent about what should be a dream crossover event. On the other hand, Transformers trumpeters are getting excited for upcoming reboot Rise of the Beasts and Star Wars fans have received some official support for their most tireless campaign.

Black Adam ambivalence leaves the promise of a three-way superpowered showdown in doubt

Photo via Warner Bros. Pictures

Early buzz for Black Adam could not have been more positive after it leaked out that Henry Cavill appeared in its post-credits scene. And yet, over the passing weeks, the film has sunk out of both the box office and fans’ affections. Now we’re at the point where the concept of a three-way battle of brawn between The Rock’s anti-hero, Superman, and Shazam isn’t even setting everyone alight with anticipation. Could Dwayne Johnson manage to reinvigorate his corner of the DCU? Let’s hope so.

Solo sequel hopes continue to cling onto life as screenwriter backs the unkillable campaign

Image via Lucasfilm

It’s been five years and counting since Solo first hit theaters, earning the dishonor of being the least successful Star Wars movie in the process. Lucasfilm seems to have been terrified of revisiting the movie’s storyline ever since, but the fans have valiantly never given up hope that we could get more from this unsung corner of the galaxy. And neither, it turns out, has screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, who has now reunited with Disney for Willow. Come on, Lucasfilm, make it happen.

David Harbor is convinced he knows how it’s all going to end in Stranger Things season five

Image via Netflix

Here we are, five months on from the release of season four, part two, and Stranger Things fans are desperate to know what’s coming in the streaming phenomenon’s much-anticipated final season. Well, apparently the one to hound for answers is Hawkins’ former chief Jim Hopper himself, as David Harbour is putting it out there that he knows everything that’s going to happen in season five — and that’s even with showrunners the Duffers trying to gaslight him into doubting himself.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer leads to early Bumblebee-level buzz

Image via Paramount Pictures.

And, finally, the first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also arrived today, and fans are already getting their hopes up that it could turn out to be as good as the last reboot of the robot in disguise’s franchise, 2018’s Bumblebee. The big USP of this one, the seventh entry in the Michael Bay-produced saga, is that it will introduce the Maximals into the cinematic universe. What’s more, it’s also giving us the Transformers world’s inaugural trans character. We’ll find out if it’s any good come June 9, 2023.

