Ever since it was confirmed that Henry Cavill wouldn’t be returning as the Man of Steel in James Gunn’s DCU, the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation and hearsay about all the possible candidates. This being the internet, though, folks couldn’t help but actually disturb the actors in question, one of whom may have even been moved to delete his social media account just to escape online trolls.

Meanwhile, pretty much on the heels of Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer coming out to mixed reactions from fans, its star Zachary Levi has taken to Twitter to dig an even deeper hole by endorsing anti-vax sentiments. Check out all of this and more in today’s sci-fi roundup.

Mark Hamill gives us a glimpse of what his life was like when shooting Star Wars

Image via Lucasfilm

Before genre protagonists got their chance in the limelight, Mark Hamill became the ultimate cinema action hero for appearing in the Star Wars trilogy. Now, the actor is revisiting those old days through the magic of nostalgic black-and-white photos. Hamill explained that one of these was taken by the late Carrie Fisher when they were filming the first film in London together.

At the time, he apparently lived in a basement flat below the street, which encouraged him to try and “never stay home.” There’s one thing we never knew our impressive collection of Star Wars trivia needed.

Zachary Levi attracts even more bad publicity for Shazam! by endorsing anti-vax opinions

via Warner Bros.

They say if you’re going through hell, keep going, but Zachary Levi may have got the wrong idea from this aphorism. After days of bad press and fan backlash to the Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer, the Chuck alum thought it wise to pour gasoline on the fire by taking to his Twitter account and endorsing anti-vax sentiments, of all things, without elaborating any further.

If Levi thought his future career in the DCU was safe after taking a vacation with current co-CEO Peter Safran, he might be in for a rude awakening.

Are online trolls the reason this Superman front-runner deleted his social media account?

Image via Warner Bros.

A portion of DC fans have nothing better to do these days than take to social media and harass actors who they think might be replacing Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel. Never mind that James Gunn already confirmed he won’t even consider a person for the role until a screenplay draft is ready.

Now, conspiracy theorists claim fan-casted actor Wolfgang Novogratz deleted his Instagram account after DCU trolls flooded his timeline with negative remarks. There’s practically no piece of evidence supporting this claim, and Novogratz may have done this for a hundred different reasons, so we’ll make sure to let you know if we hear anything from the actor or one of his spokespeople.

And thus the DCU drama continues…