Fans have paid really close attention to The Flash and all its trailers and realized a troubling thing about Ezra Miller’s solo outing. Is this basically a movie compilation of cameo appearances and fan service moments? Or will the Scarlet Speedster’s big screens debut have something more to offer audiences?

As the DCEU’s latest movie leaves us pondering that question until the release day, Star Wars stans take up pitchforks against Electronic Arts for forcing Jedi: Survivor‘s launch in a technically-deficient state.

The producer of a cult sci-fi movie promises yet again that the sequel is still in the works

Alita: Battle Angel fans must be the most frustrated community on the internet, because regardless of how much they appeal to the studio, there’s still no sign of a sequel. Still, if you find yourself among their hopeless ranks, you should take heart, because Alita‘s producer has just reaffirmed that a follow-up is in development. It might take them a while to really get there, but at least the fandom can rest easy knowing it saved the movie from the Hollywood dustbin.

Gamers have had it with unstable releases and Day One patches, and they’re focusing their anger on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image via EA

Jedi: Survivor is a great game according to the reviews, but like many other titles in recent memory, it suffers from numerous glitches and performance issues. Some users on PC are reporting that flagship GPUs like RTX 4090 fail to even reach a 60fps output, which is just ludicrous for a game that runs fairly well on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Of course, even console players are dealing with unstable dips of their own, so we hope Respawn can address these issues soon.

On a more general note, are large Day One patches and other updates besides just the standard practice for the gaming industry now? Because frankly, this is turning into an extremely tiring scenario seemingly playing out over and over again.

The DCEU will prove to be sagacious if all these rumors circulating about The Flash cameos are false

Image via Warner Bros/DC Studios

The Flash is already packed to the rafters with cameos from numerous characters and movie stars, but the internet would have you believe that every DC superhero is going to make an appearance at some point during the 150-minute runtime. Some are even throwing in George Clooney’s Dark Knight and Nick Cage’s Kal-El for good measure, but is that really what we’d want from a superhero movie in 2023? If cameos are all that there is to The Flash, and its guest stars are going to carry the story as opposed to the main lead, then we ought to get ready for one of the biggest disappointments of the year, even bigger than Ant-Man and the Wasp.