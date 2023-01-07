Given the circumstances and with all of Disney’s misfires in the past decade, Star Wars is currently doing… as well as could be expected. The sequels may have buried any chance of redemption for the Skywalker Saga, but thanks to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the story of the galaxy far, far away remains a relevant topic. Now, according to a new report, the two tried and tested creatives are working on a secret project that could be a total game changer.

In other news, fans seem to think that they’ve uncovered the name of the next Justice League movie under new DCU boss James Gunn, and it involves a menace we’ve all confronted before in life: Glucose. As we contemplate this epic future, Hugh Jackman from the competition has just teased fans that we’re going to see a whole new side of Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni working on a secret Star Wars project?

Image credit: The Mandalorian / Disney Plus

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are indisputably the only saviors of Star Wars at the moment, so any project by them in the foreseeable future is enough to give us the hype tingles. According to a new report, apart from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and any other spinoff projects slated for the so-called “MandoVerse,” the pair are serving as producers on an as-of-yet unannounced Star Wars project. This could still be something from the interconnected Mandalorian narrative, but then, it could also be something completely new, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for any updates.

Expect to see a brand new side of Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Image via 20th Century Fox

Deadpool 3 is not just an opportunity to pair up Wolverine with the Regenerating Degenerate, it’s also the perfect chance to bring real-life frenemies Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds together. We already know their chemistry is going to be perfect, so all that threequel needs is a decent script and we’re looking at a cinematic superhero event unlike any other. Even Jackman is excited about exploring a different side of Logan, saying in a recent interview:

“When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic-book rivals, there’s also a dynamic that I’ve never really got to do before as Wolverine. I just thought, ‘This is gonna be fun. Something I’ve never done before. I can’t wait.'”

Justice League: Power of Bagel could be your next big flight into the world of DC

via Warner Bros.

James Gunn has yet to unveil his ambitious plans for the future of DCU, but a recent leak going viral on Twitter seems to suggest the next Justice League movie will be called Power of Bagel. That’s right, folks; the DC’s mightiest superheroes are going up against the cosmic threat of baked goods. Frankly, given everything we’ve seen from Gunn in the past, especially with his absurd sense of humor, this is just a tad too believable for any comfort, though most people are wisely dismissing it as just another attempt to fuel the unruly rumor mill.