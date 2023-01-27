For weeks now, The Last of Us crew has been teasing fans with the third episode, and with good reason too. Many critics have hailed it not only the show’s best but also one of the best hours of television in recent memory. It’s also the one outing that takes the most liberty with the source material, and now we have promo images to prepare us for what’s to come.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has just released another trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and it teases the return of a Justice League member. At least, that’s what the online community is inclined to believe as they come to terms with how the Justin Roiland drama is going to affect the future of Rick and Morty.

The Last of Us promo images herald a post-apocalyptic love story as the backdrop of season 1’s best episode

Photo via HBO Max

In three days, The Last of Us is returning with a third episode after its first two universally acclaimed outings. According to the show’s early reviews, this is the moment the HBO adaptation truly takes flight and reaches new heights in terms of storytelling and presentation. What’s more, Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett are going to bring Bill and Frank to life, characters that sit at the heart of one of the story’s more emotionally potent moments, and we admit there’s a lot of that to go around when talking about The Last of Us. You can check out these promo images here.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer is full of goofy moments, but one shot has fans fiercely speculating

Photo via Warner Bros.

Since James Gunn has made it pretty clear that he has no intention of resurrecting DCEU characters, fans are hungry for any unexpected cameos from their former Justice League. Their prayers may be answered in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which once again stars Zachary Levi as the titular orphan-turned-superhero Billy Batson. After the latest trailer came out today, a lot of people took to social media to post a screengrab showing Billy facing a character that bears an uncanny resemblance to Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

Should Rick and Morty also cut ties with Dan Harmon, the show’s other co-creator?

Image via Adult Swim

Adult Swim has cut all ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland after domestic violence charges and subsequently, other allegations of sexual harassment and grooming, surfaced a while ago. It seems that the network is adamant to continue the popular television show, but how it’s going to manage that without the man who voices both Rick and Morty is another question. In terms of questionable behavior, Roiland’s friend and creative partner Dan Harmon isn’t far out of controversy’s condign reach, so a lot of people are wondering if the network should get rid of him as well just to play it by the book from now on.

Frankly, the whole thing has turned into a huge mess. Try as they might to keep it going or put a good face on the situation, this may well turn out to be the end of Rick and Morty.