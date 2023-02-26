Latest Sci-Fi News: SnyderVerse stans willing to go to court over Henry Cavill’s Superman as ‘Ahsoka’ gets an exciting trailer update

It has been months since Warner Bros. got rid of Henry Cavill as Superman and slowly dismantled the SnyderVerse in the hopes of starting fresh with James Gunn at the helm. Those plans are well and truly underway, but the fans still aren’t over the fact that their favorite live-action Justice League disbanded so prematurely.

On the other side of genre filmmaking, almost opposite the superhero game, Star Wars continues to reign supreme over all the other space franchises, emboldened by the return of The Mandalorian in just a few days. As we inch closer to the premiere date, however, the Ahsoka series receives another exciting update.

The popular Star Wars characters that could appear in The Mandalorian season 3

The Mandalorian is responsible for resurrecting some of our favorite Star Wars characters over the course of its first two seasons. Ahsoka, Boba Fett, and even Luke Skywalker may be just the start, so as the fandom counts down the days until the third season arrives on Disney Plus, we’ve decided to go over a list of every potential legacy character who could be making an appearance in the upcoming run.

SnyderVerse stans say it ain’t over till it’s over and threaten to sue Warner Bros.

You might think that it’s all water under the bridge for Snyder fans now that James Gunn is pushing ahead with the development of his hard DCU reboot but that couldn’t be any further from the truth. Some folks are still upset over the whole Henry Cavill fiasco and his misleading cameo at the end of Black Adam, so they’re thinking of using the same tactic some Ana de Armas fans used a while ago to sue a company over their misleading marketing campaign. It might actually work, which speaks volumes about how obsessed the internet community — or at least a vocal minority of them — can really get.

Ahsoka trailer set to release during Star Wars Celebration 2023

Snips is one of the most beloved Star Wars characters in the canon, so it should hardly come off as a surprise that fans are anticipating the release of her solo TV spinoff on Disney Plus. The project has been in the works for a few years under Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau’s supervision, but according to the latest rumors, we’re finally getting a glimpse at the goods during this April’s Star Wars Celebration 2023.