The 10 ‘Star Wars’ characters who could appear in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3

The Mandalorian is the flagship Disney Plus Star Wars series that follows Din Djarin and the cute little Force wielder, Grogu. Of course, their adventures did not end with the second season of the show, as it continued with last year’s The Book of Boba Fett and is set to be explored further once the third season of the show debuts on March 1, 2023.

Aside from containing some of the best Star Wars stories of all time, The Mandalorian is chock-full of characters that have appeared throughout the Star Wars timeline, with the prequel trilogy, original trilogy, and sequel trilogy characters all making appearances in the Disney Plus series. With that being said, here are 10 characters that we think might pop up in the third season of The Mandalorian.

Ahsoka Tano

Image via Lucasfilm

We’ll start off with what might be the most obvious entry on this list. Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan, Ahsoka Tano, appeared in the second season of the series as played by Rosario Dawson. There is always the chance that she might not appear in the new season, but it seems very likely that she is still a part of its cast given her past encounters with the Mandalorian.

Also, the next live-action Star Wars series after season three of The Mandalorian is set to be Ahsoka, which should be released sometime this Fall. The Mandalorian season three could set up Ahsoka by leading into or teasing the story, with Dawson either having a cameo or even helping Bo-Katan and the other Mandalorians this season, as the pair have a history.

Luke Skywalker

Image via DisneyPlus

Another character who is no stranger to The Mandalorian or The Book of Boba Fett is Jedi Luke Skywalker. The last time we saw the digitally de-aged Mark Hamill was in The Book of Boba Fett where he was seen training Grogu in the ways of the Jedi.

This is one of the more unlikely cameos as Luke is either trying to find more Jedi across the galaxy or use his Jedi skills for good on his own adventures. Therefore, he probably doesn’t have the time to check up on Grogu after he made the choice to go back to Din. Custody battles are tough for everyone, even for a Jedi.

Qi’ra

Image via Lucasfilm

One name who fans might not be expecting to turn up in season three is the character played by Emilia Clarke in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Han Solo’s childhood friend and love interest, Qi’ra. Even though mainstream Star Wars fans might not have given Qi’ra a second thought since Solo, she has had an expanded history in the comic books where she took over Crimson Dawn after Darth Maul left it behind.

While her story in the comic books is still very much active, she has not yet made it into the same time period as The Mandalorian. Her current story is taking place in Star Wars: Hidden Empire, and there is every chance that she could die at the end of it. Or, she could live, and reappear as the head of the Crimson Dawn in the upcoming season of the show.

Captain Rex

Image via Lucasfilm

There is a chance that the fan-favorite clone, Rex, could appear in the third season of The Mandalorian. It has been confirmed that Captain Rex did fight in the Battle of Endor, so he could easily pop up in the show as a grizzled veteran of the Clone Wars. Even if the series has nothing to do with clones, the Disney Plus show has not strayed away from bringing back Temuera Morrison to play the clones or Boba Fett himself.

This would be a good way to get a clone into the show without bringing back Boba Fett again. With that being said, Rex might just be a tad too old for an appearance in this show, so in case he doesn’t appear, let’s cross our fingers that Ahsoka visits her old friend who might just be enjoying retirement.

Han Solo

Image via Lucasfilm

The Empire is a shadow of its former self, the Republic is attempting to govern, and surely people still need smugglers as much as they need bounty hunters. We don’t know much about what Han Solo was doing between the events of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and his death in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, so he could easily pop up in an episode of The Mandalorian.

The interesting thing about Han returning is it would not necessarily have to be a younger Harrison Ford like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will have. Instead, they could use Solo‘s Alden Ehrenreich to reprise his role in a cameo if the actor would like to return. It would be nice to see Din and Grogu run into him and Chewbacca.

Korkie Kryze

Image via Lucasfilm

One character that fans might not be expecting in the third season of The Mandalorian but could easily appear is Korkie Kryze. Korkie is the nephew of Satine and Bo-Katan Kyrze, who will be appearing this season. He is a character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and his fate is not known after Satine was killed by Darth Maul. The popular rumor regarding Korkie is that he is actually Satine and Obi-Wan’s child.

However, Bo-Katan does mention in season two that she believes herself to be the last of her line. So, she undoubtedly believes that Korkie is dead, even if he is actually alive. However, if there are flashbacks at Mandalore, her time with Korkie could be explored. Or, he could have secretly been alive this entire time and will reunite with Bo-Katan this season. Either way, there is a chance that he could appear.

Leia Organa

Image via Lucasfilm

They brought back Luke Skywalker so why can’t The Mandalorian do the same with Leia Organa? A digitally aged or recast version of the character could always come back as the post-original trilogy-era version of the character. Like Luke, we don’t know much about Leia’s life during that time. They brought Leia back for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Obi-Wan Kenobi, so we shouldn’t rule out her appearing in The Mandalorian season three.

As Princess Leia became General Organa in between the two trilogies, it isn’t hard to imagine that the New Republic starfighters that keep coming into contact with Din would have let some higher-ups in the know. In fact, Moff Gideon is set to appear in the season, so we might see Din visit him in the New Republic’s custody, overseen by General Leia Organa.

Anakin Skywalker

Image via Lucasfilm

Now you might be asking yourself exactly how Anakin Skywalker could possibly appear in The Mandalorian as the show takes place after Darth Vader is already dead. Well, Hayden Christensen has already reprised his role in Obi-Wan Kenobi, so there’s no reason why he couldn’t come back for another flashback in a different series as well.

What could happen is that Anakin could appear in a flashback showing how Grogu escaped the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. We could get yet another perspective of Order 66, this time from Grogu. The trailer already shows a little bit of this scene, and it’s not too much to ask that Anakin is on the other side of the door, ready to put an end to some annoying younglings. In fact, fans are already convinced that this is going to happen.

Mace Windu

Image via Lucasfilm

If we are going to see Order 66 from the perspective of Grogu, which again, is hinted at in the trailers, the odds are good that we might get to meet Mace Windu again. We don’t know what happened to Samuel L. Jackson’s purple lightsaber-wielding Master Jedi after Anakin cut his hand off and Palpatine blasted him out of a window with his electricity in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

It could be that Windu was killed, but we’ve seen Jedi survive worse. After all, Luke fell out of Bespin and still survived, so why couldn’t Windu survive this? It’s not even as if the Master Jedi would need to live beyond saving Grogu. They could finally give Windu the noble death he deserves, by having him save Grogu from death at the hands of either Anakin, an Inquisitor, or some Clone Troopers.

Yoda

Image via Lucasfilm

Yoda needs to be in this show eventually, right? Sure, he’s a Force ghost by the time The Mandalorian is set, but we could always see him in a flashback as well. We have to get a backstory for Grogu and it would seem odd not to include Yoda or the recently unearthed Yaddle in that backstory.

Yoda’s species has only been seen three times, and it seems the story behind Grogu is one of the major mysteries in the series. With some theories pointing to the little guy being a clone, if we get a glimpse of his origins, there’s a good chance that we will also get to see Yoda. He is one of the easiest characters to bring back, as you would not need to recast or age him down. He could easily be the Jedi that smuggled him out of Coruscant after it was seized by the Emperor.

There you have it, these are all the Star Wars characters who have all the potential of making an appearance in the third season of The Mandalorian. Do you agree with these picks or are there any other unconfirmed characters that you expect to meet in the show?

Catch Din and Grogu in the third season of The Mandalorian when the first episode debuts on March 1, 2023, on Disney Plus.