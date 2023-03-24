Baby Yoda may be a contender for the title of the cutest thing ever depicted on television, but all of his adorable mannerisms weren’t enough to stop him from landing in hot water with Star Wars fans this week.

As we try to wrap our heads around the dismal state of CG work and how it ruined an otherwise perfect Mandalorian sequence, a few VFX artists working on MCU films have come forward to say that they, too, are “embarrassed” by some of the work they’ve produced recently.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is coming under fire for a joke that made a lot of people ‘uncomfortable’

Photo via Warner Bros.

The appearance of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman at the end of Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the movie’s biggest highlight, but even that precious reunion is being picked apart by social media critics who thought Billy flirting with an Amazonian goddess who is centuries older than he is was a bit awkward, not least of all due to the fact that he’s not even 18 yet. But I guess for a movie that flopped this hard at the box office, and got panned by reviewers and cinemagoers alike, this may as well have happened.

Marvel VFX artists are well aware of their recent shortcomings, and they find the situation just as grueling as you do, if not more

Image via Marvel Studios/Remix by Apeksha Bagchi

Story beats and character subtleties aren’t the only production elements. that Marvel is failing to get right these days. The last couple of MCU projects have all suffered from lackluster CG effects, sometimes so blindingly incongruous that they have made viewers question if they’re watching a low-budget parody of Marvel, rather than the thing itself.

Now, after troubling rumors of Kevin Feige and co. running these VFX artists to the ground, they’ve come forward in an interview with IndieWire and revealed that being forced to excruciating deadlines made them “embarrassed by some of the work they produced” as “results became increasingly inconsistent.” To think of the ordeals we’re willing to put people through just to keep that money-making machine going as long as we can.

The Mandalorian fans blast that epic Grogu scene for its poor CGI

Image via Disney Plus

Speaking of poor CG work, it seems that even Baby Yoda’s overall adorableness can’t save a scene from being picked apart by diehard stans if it lacks technical nuances. The latest episode of The Mandalorian had the powerful Force-sensitive creature go toe-to-toe with some members of Din Djarin’s clan. Grogu obviously resorted to using the Force, but the result was a very awkward scene that completely shatters your suspension of disbelief.

I think the message people are trying to send is clear: Hollywood has a VFX problem, and it’s past time they did something to fix it.