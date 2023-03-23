While The Mandalorian continues to air and recently pulled off something spectacular we will not spoil here, other aspects of the show are less loved by a certain segment of mostly-male fans. They dislike the effects, lighter bits, and are now out for our Grogu.

The above footage was recently shared in the wake of the show’s latest episode with no initial explanation as to what the user found embarrassing about it. For those who may not click, little Grogu gets the drop on a child Mandalorian in a practice duel with paintball-style guns. In a different reply, one critic says this is awful because the fictional character is not immediately shot by the other fictional character when jumping (seriously), and the actions of a puppet are not as good as CGI prequel-era Yoda, too.

Also, when Grogu lands, he starts to slow down a bit before landing which looks bad. Go watch the Yoda v Dooku fight. While I don't like that scene either, at least in the animation, Yoda launches and lands with weight and momentum. It looks more real. — Bill Sutherby (@holypadalin) March 23, 2023

Another Twitter user adds they liked it because the show and broader franchise primarily cater to younger audiences. Other parts of the discourse are again saying Andor is the better show and a miraculous feat of creativity under Disney’s ownership and, for one fan, the constant whiplash with what people are supposed to hate about the franchise can be very jarring to keep track of.

I’m old enough to remember when people whined that Yoda was CGI and not a puppet in the prequels.



And I recall everyone hated when Luke was deepfaked in the Mandalorian, then whined when Anakin wasn’t in Obi Wan.



Make up your minds. https://t.co/2pYFGzrCF1 pic.twitter.com/YAhwtU6JWl — 💫 Moekaki69 💫 (@Moekaki69) March 23, 2023

It is true a number of fans have disdained the puppet Yoda and there are examples of people expressing their disdain for the new version of Luke while others say Anakin should have gotten this same effects treatment in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Apparently, the only consistent thing about Star Wars now, apart from its inability to move on to new stories and people, is the inconsistency of gripes.

The Mandalorian‘s third season runs through April 19 on Disney Plus. A fourth is being developed.