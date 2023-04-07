The Mandalorian season 3 has come under fire for a story that features a whole lot of nothing and doesn’t really push the plot forward in any meaningful way. Now, with the latest episode drawing even more criticism for its unfocused gaze and pointless cameos, Star Wars fans are wondering if Jon Favreau has finally lost his mojo.

In other news, a consistently-panned movie franchise that somehow spawned six sequels and a television reboot is allegedly swinging for another unwanted resurrection, making its fans genuinely wonder if the studio even understands what they want from the story.

Meanwhile, a forgotten Alien sequel finds new success on streaming, even despite the fact that the movie’s own writer shunned it in every possible way.

Speaking of sequels with questionable prospects, Warner Bros. has seen fit to delay Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom by a few days, and though this move is inconsequential in the grand scheme of things, fans have somehow interpreted it as the movie being in big trouble.

Check out all of these beats in today’s sci-fi roundup.

The fandom clearly doesn’t want another Resident Evil reboot, but that has never stopped Hollywood before

Image via Capcom

With the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake rekindling the hype for this long-standing Japanese horror franchise, rumors are circulating online about yet another live-action reboot after the disastrous Netflix series. Resident Evil has never been particularly successful on this front, spawning seven terrible movies that all got panned by the critics and barely thrived at the box office, but if this rumor about another resurrection turns out to be true, then Hollywood truly doesn’t understand when it’s time to stop.

According to the scuttlebutt, this new project is going ahead under the title of Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles, which once again alludes to the nefarious pharmaceutical organization behind the deadly virus that turns people into monsters.

Is Jon Favreau to blame for the middling Mandalorian season 3? The community certainly seems to think so based on little to no evidence

Marvel

Star Wars fans hailed Jon Favreau as the ultimate savior of the galaxy far, far away with the premiere of The Mandalorian a few years ago, but as has been proven time and again, all it takes for this community to turn its back on you is a single terrible outing. In that sense, Favreau has more than overstayed his welcome with the middling Book of Boba Fett miniseries, which is now being followed by the divisive third season of The Mandalorian.

Now, people are starting to accuse Favreau of losing interest and keeping the story going just to appease shareholders. Frankly, there’s no denying that The Mandalorian season 3 has been lackluster, but to put all the blame on Favreau when he’s doing his best to keep Star Wars alive on television might be a step too far.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is delayed for less than a week and the fandom loses its mind

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

While not every delay is a disaster in the making, cinemagoers have grown conspicuously pessimistic about a movie’s prospects whenever there’s a hurdle in production. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has already faced its fair share of doubters and naysayers due to all the drama surrounding Amber Heard, but now that we’re getting closer to the movie’s release date, fans are reminded of a grim possibility; that it’s entirely plausible for the sequel to be subpar on the merit of its own shortcomings.

Warner Bros. exacerbated these fears by pushing the movie’s release days by five days, so now a lot of people have concluded that Aquaman 2 is going to be another disappointment in the DCU’s long list of failed projects.

Seeing Alien: Resurrection on streaming triggers our whiny Joss Whedon PTSD

via 20th Century Fox

When Joss Whedon makes a bad movie, you have to sit through the terrible experience twice. The first is for when you actually watch the flick and realize that it’s a steaming bowl of horse dung. The second is when you spend the next couple of months listening to the man whine about how everyone but himself dropped the ball during production, in between rants explaining why his heaven-sent writing chops aren’t appreciated enough.

Alien: Resurrection is one such movie that got panned by the critics and shunned by Whedon himself on numerous occasions, but the sequel is nevertheless garnering renewed interest on streaming. More and more, it looks like streaming is turning into a playground where Hollywood’s greatest failures are granted a second chance.