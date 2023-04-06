A consistently terrible franchise that’s already spat out 7 movies and a TV show rumored for yet another reboot

The news that a brand new live-action Street Fighter movie was in development hardly led to an outpouring of excitement and enthusiasm given that both adaptations so far have sucked tremendously, so you can only imagine how people are feeling over the rumor that Resident Evil could be next in line.

While the original six-film saga spearheaded by Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich does rank as the highest-grossing video game franchise in history after raking in over $1.2 billion at the box office, none of them were received particularly well by critics. Not only that, but reboot Welcome to Raccoon City was a failure on every level, before Netflix’s short-lived series was canned after a single season following scathing reviews from critics and fans alike.

And yet, freshly-cut scuttlebutt from Geek Vibes Nation offers that the property is in line for another brand new reinvention, this time under the title of Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles. It’s nowhere close to being official at this stage, but seeing as we’ve already suffered through seven features and a terrible TV show in the space of 20 years, maybe it’s better to leave the Capcom favorite alone for a little while.

For some reason, though, Hollywood remains adamant that just because a certain IP fails over and over and over again, there’s still a chance it’ll come good eventually. Mileage varies on whether Resident Evil has ever been even so much as halfway decent, but its beginning to feel as if we’ll be stuck in the perpetual loop of reboots for at least a little while longer.