Cinema might one day die and fade to myth, but there’ll still be people who debate the Star Wars sequels and more specifically, their infamous middle act. Now, one of the trilogy’s stars is bravely declaring his pick for the worst movie in that saga, and we can’t help but wonder why.

In other news, Doctor Who has revealed the next sonic screwdriver, a design that pays homage to both Matt Smith and David Tennant’s eras as the titular character. Check out these beats in today’s sci-fi roundup.

John Boyega says ‘in the most respectful sense’ that The Last Jedi is the worst in the sequel trilogy

Photo via Lucasfilm

For reasons he didn’t disclose, John Boyega thinks The Force Awakens is the best movie in the sequel trilogy, and The Last Jedi the worst, with The Rise of Skywalker falling somewhere in between. Not to open that can of worms again, but is he saying that he didn’t like his time masquerading undercover as a Resistance officer in the Canto Bight casino? Why, we’re shocked to our very core; that subplot was the best thing to come out of The Last Jedi.

Speaking of Star Wars, we’ve found The Mandalorian‘s — or rather, Pedro Pascal’s — lost twin brother

Image via LucasFilm

If the internet truly thinks The Last of Us and The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal is its ultimate daddy figure, then we may have just found the family’s long-lost uncle. In a new TikTok going viral, a wife unveils his husband as Pedro Pascal’s twin, and we have to say, the resemblance is uncanny. Unsettlingly so. Seriously, folks, at the very least, we should get this man to work as Pascal’s stunt double. Otherwise, what’s the point of social media?

New Doctor Who sonic is an homage to the golden age, and we’re here for it

Image via BBC

We know Russell T. Davies is here to take Doctor Who back to its glory days, but the man isn’t being subtle about it at all. The BBC has just unveiled a first look at the Fifteenth Doctor’s new sonic screwdriver, and it seems to be a mashup of David Tennant and Matt Smith’s respective eras. Does this mean we should be even more hyped about the 60th anniversary special? Or is it a way to tell long-time fans that Ncuti Gatwa’s upcoming tenure will be similar to the show’s run in the years 2006 to 2013?

I guess we’ll find out for ourselves when the show makes a medium-shattering return in November.