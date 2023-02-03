The Last of Us is supposed to be a terrifying story when it isn’t trying to make you cry your heart out, but after watching Pedro Pascal working that post-apocalyptic dad bod next to a Clicker, we’re not sure if the Cordyceps-infused creatures will ever scare us again.

In other news, one of Andor‘s directors has just broken down how to make the perfect Star Wars television episode, and it mostly involves not being a die-hard fan, as hard as it may be to believe. Here’s your daily dose of sci-fi news.

This Last of Us star can’t wait to make her debut and push the ‘homosexual agenda’

The Last of Us just gave us an hour of television that we won’t forget for a long, long time (get it?), but the inevitable naysayers are doing everything in their power, short of somehow reversing time to before the premiere of episode three, to stop the fervor dead in its tracks. Fortunately, the cast remains unbent in the face of this backlash, and one of the new up-and-comers recently took to Twitter to assure everyone that she’s honored to push the show’s so-called “homosexual agenda” by showing up during this weekend’s episode.

Here’s how to tell a good Star Wars story: Don’t be a Star Wars obsessive!

Andor was a fresh and welcome change of pace in the galaxy far, far away roster, mainly due to forgoing all the Skywalker family drama and cutting almost every tie to the story’s overarching struggle between the Jedi and the Sith. The writers, for once, told a compelling story with great characters without relying on tired Star Wars motifs, and the result was a show that everyone loved. At least everyone who watched it, and there weren’t a lot of them, admittedly.

One of the directors of Andor has confirmed that the secret ingredient is just forgetting what Star Wars should be about. “I was into Star Wars when I was a kid, but I wasn’t an obsessed Star Wars fan, and I declared that to [Tony Gilroy.] But I responded to the writing and to Tony’s writing,” said Benjamin Caron in a recent interview. “And my guiding principle is always to look at the emotional weather of the script and to focus on the anthropological strangeness of these people and find the uncomfortable stuff.”

Daisy Ridley discusses her experience portraying Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy

Rey is one of the most divisive Star Wars characters in history. Many fans hate her to such an extent that they refuse to acknowledge her adopting the Skywalker surname is even canon, dismissing that last scene in the final movie as a twisted fan creation that fully establishes her as fiction’s ultimate Mary Sue. Whether you agree with that odd interpretation of the sequel trilogy storyline or not, some of these enthusiasts take this hate to an abhorrent extreme by harassing the cast in real life.

Kelly Marie Tran has been on the unfortunate end of that abuse for many years, and Daisy Ridley isn’t far behind. It seems, though, that despite all the negative comments, Daisy Ridley had a blast making those movies. She started out feeling like she was the “wrong person” for the role, but it evolved into something delightful by the end. “I felt very comfortable, and I really made an effort to be present every day,” she said. “And it was my favorite filming experience for that reason because I was really taking in everything, and none of the joy and excitement had gone.”

Pedro Pascal almost brings the apocalypse down on us by twerking next to a Clicker on live television

People consider Joel to be a tough guy who wouldn’t crack under any sort of pressure, if The Last of Us Part II fans will excuse that turn of phrase. But throw away every conception you had of the guy because Pedro Pascal is here to do the unthinkable… by dancing next to a Clicker. The actor recently appeared on Saturday Night Live for a number of skits, and one of them involved him twerking opposite a Clicker on live television.

Still not convinced that this is the perfect adaptation? Don’t make HBO break out those Bloaters, because this is already getting out of hand.