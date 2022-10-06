Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Andor’ fans are loving the slow burn and a new lesbian couple has made the internet very happy

This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 5

Andor episode 5 – ‘The Axe Forgets’ – has arrived and Star Wars fans are loving it. The show has settled into a rhythm of three-episode arcs, with the first two episodes establishing the stakes and building characters, with the action exploding in the third installment.

This means that next week’s episode should roar out of the gate as the Rebels conduct their heist of the Imperial payroll. Despite their careful planning things are inevitably going to go wrong and after getting to know these characters so well we’re hoping they all come out mostly unscathed.

Plus, who knew Mon Mothma’s family drama would be so compelling?

‘Andor’ fans are here for the show’s determined pace

Screengrab from Disney Plus

There are inevitably going to be some crying out for a speeder-bike chase or blaster battle after this week’s slow-paced Andor, but it seems that the show has so comprehensively won over fans that they’re happy with an episode that’s all about building tension. Showrunner Tony Gilroy promised a show grounded in characters with a downbeat atmosphere and this episode underlines that he’s delivered.

Social media seems particularly taken with Alex Lawther’s Karis Nemik. He’s a young ideologue on the Aldhani infiltration team and is adorably concerned with the accuracy of his models and presents a surprisingly complex political take on Imperial rule. With Cassian still essentially a merc rather than a true believer it’s likely Karis’ words will eventually rub off on him. Let’s just hope Karis makes it to the credits next week.

‘The Axe Forgets’ all but confirms a new gay couple in ‘Star Wars’

Screengrab from Disney Plus

LGBTQ+ Star Wars fans got something to celebrate today, as Andor casually dropped a massive hint that Faye Marsay’s Vel and Varada Sethu’s Cinta are in a lesbian relationship. Arvel Skeen casually mentioned that the pair are “already sharing a blanket”, which was enough for fans on social media to pop the champagne corks.

The franchise has long had a difficult time with gay characters, and though things are improving many still remember The Old Republic‘s “gay planet” and the insistence in the 2000s that there simply weren’t gay people in a galaxy far, far away. Even Disney’s attempts for inclusivity have backfired, with The Rise of Skywalker‘s gay kiss an incidental detail that was edited out of some international releases.

Let’s hope Vel and Cinta’s relationship gets developed in future episodes.

What’s the deal with Luthen’s Jedi/Sith Holocrons?

Screengrab from Disney Plus

Luthen’s antique shop has proved to be a rich vein of Easter Eggs over the last two weeks, but two particular artifacts have fans wondering whether there might be a greater significance to them. These are a pair of Jedi and Sith Holocrons, which can be seen over Luthen’s shoulder in the above image.

Holocrons are enormously valuable containers of ancient Jedi/Sith knowledge, can usually only be opened by Force-users, and some require a Kyber crystal key to activate. A blue Kyber crystal is already playing a role in the story, so theories have begun building that these objects may play a role in future episodes.

Easter egg or hint as to the show’s future? You be the judge.

‘Andor’ continues paying homage to ‘Indiana Jones’

Image via Lucasfilm

Last week Andor encased Indiana Jones’ iconic bullwhip in Carbonite on the wall of Luthen’s store and this week has continued the Easter Egg streak with a nod to Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The Sankara Stones from the 1984 movie were clearly visible in the episode (and can be seen in the image above), meaning there’s one new connection between Lucasfilm’s two major franchises.

It might be smart to keep an eye out for a The Last Crusade reference in episode 6, so if we once more head back to Luthen’s Coruscant store we may see an innocuous and plain wooden goblet on display.

‘Tales of the Jedi’ poster reveal confirms focus on Count Dooku and Ahsoka

via Lucasfilm

We also have some new details on Tales of the Jedi courtesy of a poster reveal, confirming that the animated series will focus on the backstories of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku in the years before Attack of the Clones. The entire season, consisting of six 15-minute episodes, will drop on Oct. 26.

'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Plus, as a treat, we’re also getting more of Yaddle, the enigmatic female member of Yoda’s species briefly glimpsed in The Phantom Menace.

As Andor episode 5 is digested by the community it’s likely more interesting details will be spotted over the next day, so we’re keeping our finger on the pulse of the fandom.

Beyond Andor it’s only three weeks until Tales of the Jedi premieres. C’mon Lucasfilm, after this poster let’s get another trailer to whet our appetites!