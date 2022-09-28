Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: BTS footage from ‘Skeleton Crew’ emerges as fans demand resolution to a villainess’ story

Most Star Wars fans are counting down the hours until Andor episode four drops tomorrow morning, with everyone hopeful it’ll continue the hot streak the show established with its premiere last week. Until that happens, fans have begun combing through the franchise in an effort to tie up some loose ends from the movies and TV shows. We also have a tantalizing glimpse of what’s coming next year with a leaked stunt from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ set video reveals speeder stunt sequence

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew should deliver something very different from other Disney Plus fare. Helmed by MCU Spider-Man director Jon Watts, the show is billed as a coming-of-age story inspired by The Goonies and 1980s Spielberg classics. We know that it’ll feature four teenage actors in a team led by a character played by Jude Law, but apart from that, it’s been veiled in intense secrecy.

Now, courtesy of some sneakily captured footage from the ongoing shoot at Manhattan Beach Studios, we know at least one of the major action sequences. A video posted by YouTube channel Bespin Bulletin shows a stunt in which a young character in Stormtrooper armor crashes a Return of the Jedi-era speeder bike.

In terms of finding out what’s going on in the series, this is a tiny crumb of information, but at least it’s something! Skeleton Crew is due to finish filming in December, so we should expect it to land on Disney Plus in Q3 or Q4 2023.

Asajj Ventress stans demand onscreen resolution to her story

The Clone Wars fans have been treated very well over the last few years. Not only did the beloved animated show finally get a concluding season, but characters from it (and sequel show Rebels) have reappeared in live-action in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. We’re also incredibly hyped for the Ahsoka solo show next year, but while Snips is getting her moment in the spotlight an iconic villainess has been left out in the cold.

We’re talking about Asajj Ventress, who made her debut in the excellent Genndy Tartakovsky Star Wars: Clone Wars shorts and went on to appear in The Clone Wars. Her story was never resolved onscreen, instead being told in the 2015 novel Dark Disciple. Ventress is a great character and fans are demanding we see her story end in animated form.

The upcoming Tales of the Jedi animated show would be a great way to show the end of her story. We agree, and with that show premiering in just under a month and fleshing out prequel-era characters like Count Dooku, we may be in with a chance.

Was Luke’s successful rescue of Han from Jabba’s Palace dumb luck or smart planning?

Image via Lucasfilm

Return of the Jedi will celebrate its 40th birthday next year, but fans are still combing through the movie for the answers to some much-debated questions. This fun discussion has centered on whether the various plans to rescue the frozen Han Solo from Jabba’s Palace succeeded because they were carefully and smartly orchestrated or just because of dumb luck.

Those arguing that Luke outsmarted everyone point to him smartly hiding his lightsaber with R2D2, the way he directly confronted Jabba, and his attempt to bargain with him. Also, the simple fact that the rescue mission eventually succeeded, Jabba was killed, and his operations crippled has to go down as a win.

But was this all just luck and quick improvisation? It’s questionable whether Luke really meant to stand on the trapdoor and have to fight the Rancor and his attempt to swap C-3PO for Han still raises eyebrows.

You can’t argue with results though, so we’re chalking this one up to having a series of fallback plans that worked out for the best.

Expect tomorrow’s news to be dominated by whatever goes down in Andor. We’re fairly sure Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthien will give Cassian a quick introduction to the new Rebel Alliance, likely meeting Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma along the way. If we’re lucky we’ll get some cool new information on the very early days of the Rebellion and an indication of the arc for the next three or four episodes.