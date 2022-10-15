Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Mon Mothma faces tough choices ahead in ‘Andor’ and a house shaped like Darth Vader’s head is up for sale

Star Wars fans have a lot to chew on at the moment. The biggest news for the next six weeks will inevitably center on the excellent Andor, though the downbeat and character-focused story of the early days of the Rebel Alliance clearly isn’t pleasing everyone. Later this month we have the fun-looking Tales of the Jedi animated series dropping, with our most anticipated episode a trip back before The Phantom Menace to see Qui-Gon Jinn as Count Dooku’s Padawan.

Mon Mothma will face some ugly choices in upcoming episodes of Andor

Genevieve O’Reilly was first cast as Rebellion leader Mon Mothma for 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, and though she didn’t make the final cut Lucasfilm has kept her around for guest appearances in various projects. Those have all been brief appearances, but she plays a much bigger role in Andor and we’ve already seen how her anti-Imperial stance is causing tension within her family.

Up until now, she’s had to contend with an awkward dinner party (sadly offscreen) and a Galactic Senate ignoring her pleas for justice. But a new interview suggests she’s going to be put to the test very soon.

O’Reilly teased that Mon Mothma will “risk it all” this season, a moment that apparently comes close to breaking her. This will involve painful, ugly, and difficult choices, likely forcing her to commit more firmly to overthrowing the Empire and putting herself and her family at risk.

There’s a $4 million house for sale that apparently looks like Darth Vader

Darth Vader doesn’t much like living inside his claustrophobic suit of armor, but perhaps you might feel differently if you purchased this unusual Houston home that supposedly looks like his helmet. Honestly, we don’t see that much of a resemblance, though the angular modernist architecture does like something the Empire would throw up as a holiday home.

Whatever the case, this house is known locally as “the Darth Vader house”, and is now on the market for around $4 million. That gets you a fancy place including a pool, wine room, spa, four-car garage, and floor-to-ceiling windows. We can’t blame you for thinking that this has a very tenuous connection to Star Wars, but we just report the news so don’t shoot the messenger.

Star Wars fans think they’ve already sussed out The Acolyte

The Acolyte is one of the more interesting upcoming shows on the Star Wars Disney Plus slate. Unlike almost everything else in live-action, it’s not set in or around the Skywalker saga, instead coming in at the tail end of the High Republic era only seen in novels and comics. The show will follow a woman who embraces the Dark Side, potentially setting in motion events that will one day influence Darth Sidious.

A discussion on how this is going to go down agrees that, in keeping with many other Star Wars stories about villains, the lead character won’t be evil for long. Star Wars is littered with stories in which characters turn to the light, and we can’t imagine a Disney Plus show about a character who’s straight-up evil.

The other solid predictions are that a certain section of the fanbase won’t be happy with a female lead and that many will hold the show up as proof that Disney is ruining Star Wars. But then that’s like saying the tide will come in and the sun will rise in the east.

Obi-Wan vs Anakin: which duel is best?

The fractious relationship between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker is at the heart of Star Wars, with the former friends having clashed in the original trilogy, the prequels, and recently in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Each of these bouts is very different, ranging from the limited choreography of the 1977 original right up to their 2022 reunion a few months back on Disney Plus.

Now fans are trying to decide which fight is superior. Each has its merits, with a surprisingly large amount of people choosing the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi fight over the rest. Though the show as a whole has its problems, they nailed the scene (particularly the moment we see Hayden Christensen’s face through the smashed helmet).

For us, the best has to be in A New Hope, though we accept that nostalgia plays a huge role in that. But hey who’s going to argue with a classic line of dialogue like, “If you strike me down I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine”?

Have a great weekend, Star Wars fans!