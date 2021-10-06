Leaked Black Adam Set Photos Reveal Dwayne Johnson’s Superhero Suit

Dwayne Johnson has been confirmed for next weekend’s DC FanDome event, so it stands to reason that we’ll be getting our first proper look at the star and producer’s Black Adam, especially when last year’s maiden iteration saw the debut of a motion teaser for the hotly-anticipated blockbuster.

Production on the 49 year-old’s first foray into the superhero genre wrapped in July, meaning there’s every chance we could be getting the first official images, or maybe even some footage. Black Adam has done a great job of keeping Johnson’s superhero suit under wraps, with the man himself offering a few tantalizing teases on social media, but that’s been about it.

However, new photos that have been leaked from behind the scenes don’t just show one costume, but an entire row of them, as well as sections of the armor set to be sported by Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, which you can check out below.

The hierarchy of power is going to look dope 👀 #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/xkejosfm4C — Alex Lobo needs ☕️ 🇨🇺 ⚡️ (@GeekLawGrad) October 6, 2021

Warner Bros. aren’t going to be happy with such a high-level security breach, but the costume design looks fantastic as it is, and it’ll be even better to see in action. Having spent fifteen years attached to the title role, Black Adam is now just nine months away from coming to theaters, and Johnson will have pulled out all the stops to ensure that the cosmic comic book adaptation is well worth such a lengthy wait.