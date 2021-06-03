Leaked Eternals Merchandise May Explain The Team’s MCU Absence

Fans had one major question after the first trailer for Eternals dropped last month: where have the titular team been this whole time? Earth’s Mightiest Heroes would definitely have appreciated the aid of these god-like immortal beings during their battles with, say, Loki and Ultron. The promo even confirmed that the Eternals had been keeping a close eye on the Avengers’ activities, as they name-checked Iron Man and Captain America.

A new bit of leaked merchandise may provide the reason for their absence from the MCU up until now, though. A plot description found on an upcoming tie-in calendar has surfaced online, which explains that the Eternals have been living elsewhere in the Solar System all this time.

“Living on Saturn’s moon, Titan, the Eternals protect Earth from the Deviants – and all other forms of cosmic evil. This much-anticipated next big blockbuster from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is sure to have fans clamoring for more.”

The trailer made it seem as if the likes of Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Thena (Angelina Jolie) have been living amongst humanity for centuries, swearing never to interfere, but this new description offers up a much more satisfying reason for them being MIA when the world was in trouble. If the Eternals were on Titan, and already occupied with their mission to stop the Deviants, that would explain it.

There is a slight possibility, though, that this synopsis is merely echoing the group’s backstory from the comics and this isn’t actually the case in the MCU. For instance, Titan was already introduced in Avengers: Infinity War, which seemed to depict Thanos’ homeworld as a planet far away from Earth and not one of Saturn’s moons. The Eternals could still come from the other Titan, but it might be slightly confusing. In any case, while the exact connection between the immortal heroes and Thanos – who’s a Deviant – is yet to be clarified, this description teases that there definitely is one.

Don’t miss Eternals when it hits theaters this November 5th.