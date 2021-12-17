Lee Majdoub offers ‘correction’ about ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

With the release of the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 during The Game Awards last week, videogame enthusiasts everywhere were ready to get sucked back into their childhood with some of our favorite characters impressively realized on screen.

Not only do we have Ben Schwartz’ Sonic making a return, but legacy videogame voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey will also be reprising her role as Tails. In addition, Idris Elba’s Knuckles is certainly nailing the look and tone of the character in the brief scenes we’ve seen with him.

However, actor Lee Majdoub apparently carries over his Agent Stone character’s obsession with Jim Carrey’s evil Dr. Robotnik. Majdoub took to Twitter Thursday to offer his suggestion for retitling the movie Robotnik Movie 2. Check out the post for yourself right here.

Majdoub’s character surprisingly had a fairly in-depth arc, albeit seemingly off-screen in between the first and second movies.

While Agent Stone had a relatively minor role in the first film, he has a memorable interaction with Robotnik subtly referenced in the second film’s trailer.

The typically sour Robotnik complimented Stone’s exceptional latte-making skills in the first film, and Stone makes a triumphant return as a barista in the second film, hilariously enough.

As for Robotnik, we last saw the character stranded on a strange planet at the end of the first film. In the sequel trailer, he’s apparently made his way back to earth, this time sporting a Chaos Emerald and looking much more faithful to the game than before, complete with a waxed dome, steampunk goggles, and a giant, over-the-top mustache.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 comes to theaters April 8, 2022.