Legal eagles do a double take after Hollywood heavy hitters successfully sue Dwayne Johnson

It might sound completely made up, but SnyderVerse supporters were genuinely considering methods of filing legal action against James Gunn and Warner Bros. after Henry Cavill’s cameo as Superman at the end of Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam ended up leading nowhere, but it’s The Rock’s namesake that’s found themselves in a spot of hot water with some industry heavy hitters.

Virtually every major organization in the industry – which included WB along with Netflix, Disney, Universal, Paramount, and Apple – sued internet pirate Dwayne Johnson in December of 2021 for copyright infringement after he’d developed two services that distributed pristine copies of copyrighted movies and TV shows across thousands of livestreams and VOD channels, essentially turning hundreds of dollars in monthly subscription fees into a needless inconvenience.

As you can imagine, when word began to spread across the internet that a handful of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters had successfully managed to sue Dwayne Johnson for an estimated $30 million, there were more than a few double takes.

Ironically, $30 million is little more than a drop in the ocean for a man of the real Dwayne Johnson’s vast wealth, but we doubt he’s going to take any pity on someone with the same name who was basically stealing from the entertainment business for personal gain. Boasting the same nomenclature as one of the most famous people on the planet is one thing, but the plaintiff has gathered an entirely new level of infamy to make him stand out from his hulking doppelganger, and he’s got the bill to prove it.