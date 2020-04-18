The LEGO Batman Movie Star Says He’d Love To Return For A Sequel

One of the most unique takes on the Dark Knight, 2017’s The LEGO Batman Movie spun off Will Arnett’s brooding version of Batman from The LEGO Movie into his own picture. While the film was a commercial success, a transfer of corporate rights to the movie means that a planned sequel appears to be on hold, at least for the moment. Those who took part in the original are still keen to return to their characters, though, including Michael Cera as Robin.

Cera recently spoke to ComicBook.com about his enthusiasm for a LEGO Batman sequel, and had this to say:

“I’d be so interested in it. I haven’t heard anything about it, but I would love that. It was such a great process working on that, and I’m such a fan of those LEGO movies in general. I was so excited to be in that, because I really loved the first LEGO movie, so I would jump at that, but I haven’t heard anything. Who knows, now that everything, every project going forward will probably be an animated one, so maybe it will happen.”

Although Arnett returned as Batman for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Cera has yet to reprise his role. The LEGO Dick Grayson we saw in the standalone film was certainly one of the brighter and more silly takes on the character though, and some distance from the troubled version in Titans. We’d welcome Cera for another go-around as Robin then and with the Bat-family well established at the end of the first picture, he’d likely get another significant role in the action.

For now, though, it appears that The LEGO Batman Movie‘s director Chris McKay is busy with other DC projects, which includes a long gestating, live-action Nightwing pic. McKay has been attached to it for several years, with recent reports indicating that Warner Bros. are still invested in making the film a reality. Unfortunately, Cera does not seem to be in contention for this version of Dick Grayson, with several names having been floated for taking on the role instead.

A more likely comic book movie return for Cera might be a sequel to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, although we’d also love to see more of the actor’s vocal talents as Robin.

What do you think about a sequel to The LEGO Batman Movie, though, and is it something people are still into? As always, let us know down below.