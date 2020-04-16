WB Reportedly Eyeing Zac Efron For The DCEU’s Nightwing

With the Zack Snyder era firmly in their rear-view mirror, DC and Warner Bros. are keen to plow ahead with their new direction for the DCEU. There’s been constant speculation that when The Flash eventually gets made it will use the Flashpoint storyline to wipe the majority of Snyder’s output from continuity, but even after spending years in development hell, the Scarlet Speedster’s solo outing is still surrounded by huge question marks thanks to star Ezra Miller’s recent antics.

There’s been that many potential projects rumored to be part of the DCEU over the last few years that it becomes difficult to keep track of them, but as far as we know, a Nightwing movie is still in the pipeline. We haven’t heard a lot about it, but The LEGO Batman Movie’s Chris McKay is still slated to direct, with the most recent draft of the script hailing from Ozark co-creator Bill Dubuque.

It’ll likely be a while before we hear anything new from Nightwing, but according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis” and a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max – Warner Bros. have their sights set on Zac Efron to play the title character. He’s not the only one on their list, but he is indeed one actor being eyed.

And according to our intel, the current situation suits both sides because Efron has a packed schedule for the next couple of years, and they might just wait until he’s available before giving it the official greenlight. Then again, we’ve also heard that Riverdale’s KJ Apa is another name being considered.

Of course, whether or not Efron has any interest in signing up for a comic book blockbuster is another question entirely, but he’s made huge strides as an actor recently and would no doubt be a solid choice to suit up in Nightwing.