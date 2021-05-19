LEGO Movie Reboot Reportedly In Development, Will Include Fast & Furious Characters

One of the many shared universes to spring up over the last decade only to fade away was Warner Bros.’ LEGO franchise, which at least managed to churn out four films of varying quality in the space of five years before the studio decided to give up.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s The LEGO Movie was a massive success, hauling in $468 million at the box office, scoring an Academy Award nomination for the infuriatingly catchy “Everything Is Awesome” and drawing rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Chris McKay’s The LEGO Batman Movie, meanwhile, was another home run, delivering much of the same but with a DC Comics twist, although takings dropped substantially to $312 million.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie then took things into martial arts territory but underperformed critically and commercially, while The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part was a solid enough sequel though earned less than half as much as its predecessor, leading to The Billion Brick Race and a LEGO Batman sequel getting canceled before the option lapsed on the rights and Universal swooped in to pick them up last April.

Insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that a reboot is already in the works, this time with added Jurassic Park and Fast & Furious. Of course, WB’s LEGO movies were chock full of pop culture references, so it wouldn’t be a shock in the slightest if the current rights holders were to incorporate their two biggest and most lucrative properties into any future projects. Whether people will be keen to see a reboot so soon after the last series of adventures imploded is another matter, but with a new streaming service to shill, you can guarantee that there are no doubt going to be TV shows as well.