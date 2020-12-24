Leonardo DiCaprio Joins The MCU On Awesome Doctor Strange 2 Fan Poster

A lot of the speculation surrounding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been about Spider-Man 3, and it’s not hard to see why. After all, almost everyone to have even made eye contact with the hero in a previous film has been linked with a return. But let’s not forget that Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in production now as well and could be even more important for the future of the MCU than the aforementioned threequel.

I mean, not only does it provide greater scope for surprise cameos given both the title and the nature of the pic, but we know that Kevin Feige is hoping to establish his multiverse as the one to beat. As such, it’s expected to be full of even more exciting and unexpected appearances than Spider-Man 3 and earlier this week, we caught wind of a rumor that Leonardo DiCaprio has held talks with Marvel about appearing as an alternate Spidey.

Sure enough, this prompted the imagination of a number of fan artists and below you can see a rather awesome poster for Doctor Strange 2 that imagines what the actor could look like in the role.

Truth be told, folks would probably explode if all the individuals shown above actually end up in the sequel. But it’s really not that far-fetched given what we know so far and the constant rumors that’ve been floating around. After all, where there’s smoke there’s fire, right?

And while DiCaprio might be too big a star to turn up for just a quick fan-pleasing cameo, it’s not like Marvel Studios wouldn’t have enough money to sway him to stop by the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set and shoot a scene or two.