Leslie Grace confirms ‘Batgirl’ finishes shooting this week

As things stand, HBO Max exclusive Batgirl is still scheduled to hit streaming before the end of the year, even though fans have one major question they’d like to be answered sooner rather than later.

Set photos and videos revealed that Michael Keaton’s Batman will be sharing scenes opposite J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon, something everyone’s expecting to be achieved through the multiversal shenanigans set to drive The Flash.

However, now that the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut has been pushed back six months to next summer, DCEU supporters are bracing themselves for Batgirl to suffer a similar fate, for the sole reason that Leslie Grace’s debut as the title hero won’t make a lick of canonical sense otherwise.

On the plus side, the actress has taken to Instagram to officially confirm the recent reports making the rounds indicating that Batgirl was in its final week of production, which you can see below.

Cameras have been rolling on the superhero spectacular since November, with Glasgow playing host to the entirety of the on-location shooting. Based on her social media activity, Grace is evidently a huge fan of the Scottish city, which has become something of a home base for DC Films productions recently, with scenes from The Batman and The Flash also being shot there.

So far, we haven’t seen much from Batgirl other than the first look at Grace in costume as the nocturnal vigilante, but that may be set to change in short order once the cast and crew pack up and head home.