Liam Neeson reveals the one condition for his ‘Star Wars’ comeback

Ever since it was first announced that the Star Wars franchise would be heading to the small screen to deliver a steady stream of episodic exclusives, Liam Neeson’s name has never been too far away from the forefront of the hypothetical conversation.

The actor hasn’t done the speculation any favors to be fair, having previously ruled out a potential comeback as Qui-Gon Jinn, before changing his mind and saying he’d certainly be open to it under the right circumstances. For a while, there were mountains of chatter claiming he’d show up in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is something we won’t be finding out for sure until the show finally arrives next month.

There’s definitely mileage in seeing the action genre’s elder statesman wielding a lightsaber again in some capacity, but Neeson revealed to ComicBook that there’s one condition that must be met should he throw on the Jedi robes again.

“Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so … if it was a film. Yeah, I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit, I just like the big screen, you know? Qui-Gon, I can’t believe it’s 24 years since we made The Phantom Menace, I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience, shooting that film in London.”

So, unless Neeson is trying to pull the wool over our eyes ahead of an Obi-Wan Kenobi cameo, it sounds as though we won’t be seeing Qui-Gonn on Disney Plus, making the silver screen the only potential destination.