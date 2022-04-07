Lindsay Lohan had a favorite twin in ‘The Parent Trap’

Actress Lindsay Lohan has been back in the spotlight lately with movies on Netflix and a major commercial, and now, the entertainer is reminiscing about her earlier years, including the revelation that she preferred her role as one of the twins in 1998’s The Parent Trap film over the other.

“When I was doing The Parent Trap, I remember I wanted to be more like Annie, because she was more preppy and reserved and she just had a classier twist to her that I really loved. Hallie was too American for me because I was too used to that, but Annie was my favorite. I always wanted to be Annie.”

Lohan commented on the Nancy Meyers remake of the 1961 film while speaking to Vogue for their “Life in Looks” series. Lohan also revealed in the video that working with Jamie Lee Curtis on 2003’s Freaky Friday was just as fun as expected.

Lindsay Lohan Christmas Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

“Jamie Lee Curtis is my favorite. She just has the best energy about her. It was so fun to see her be able to become young again and be the opposite of her. This I think was probably the most fun I’ve had on set. I loved dressing for Freaky Friday. I was in the middle of deciding how I wanted to be. I was going through that phase of ‘I want to experiment too’ and be the rock chick.”

Lohan’s Falling for Christmas will be coming out on Netflix later this year. After its debut, Lohan will be making two more movies for the platform, though details on those two productions are unknown as of this story being filed.