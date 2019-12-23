New Line Reportedly Moving Forward With Annabelle 4

Christmas is coming early this year for horror fans! According to our sources – the same ones who said Ace Ventura 3 and a new Scream movie are in the works, both of which are now confirmed – the next installment of the Annabelle franchise is in the earliest stages of development. We’re being told that New Line is currently mapping out plans for the highly-anticipated Annabelle 4, and while any concrete details regarding plot and cast/crew are still scarce for the currently untitled sequel, we can confirm that it is indeed happening.

Of course, the feature will be just the latest in the rapidly-expanding Conjuring universe, which may soon rival even the MCU in terms of its output. After all, there’ve already been a whopping seven films released since the original Conjuring came out back in 2013, with at least three more currently in the pipeline. For those keeping track, that’s an average of more than one flick per year.

It’s likely that New Line won’t slow down on these cash-printing movies any time soon, either. The genuinely spooky films continue to make massive amounts of money against extremely small budgets. Thus far, the franchise has hauled in a zaftig $1.9 billion at the box office, while only spending $139.5 million on production costs. Many studios spend that much on a single blockbuster movie. However, New Line has been able to keep their costs down and as such, the series is currently the second-highest grossing horror franchise ever, behind only Godzilla.

With all that in mind, it’s not too surprising to hear that executives want to continue cranking out these films for years to come. And as long as they can continue bringing the scares, then it stands to reason that the Conjuring universe will keep on expanding at every chance it gets.

Tell us, though, are you excited to see Annabelle 4, or have you already grown tired of the series? As usual, you can share your thoughts with us down below.