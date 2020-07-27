Live-Action Batman Beyond Movie May Feature Two Jokers

Fans have wanted it to happen forever, but now a live-action Batman Beyond movie is a genuine possibility. Michael Keaton is in talks to return as the Burtonverse Bruce Wayne in The Flash, which is expected to lead to many more appearances in the DCEU should he sign along the dotted line. One of these would be a leading role in a BB flick and like the original animated series, this would follow old Bruce training up protege Terry McGinnis as Gotham’s next Dark Knight.

In animated movie Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, Terry faced one of his biggest challenges when he had to stop a mysteriously resurrected Joker. This storyline is beloved by fans and, according to what we’ve heard, the live-action BB movie will loosely adapt this premise for the big screen. So, just like the animation, it’ll feature two different versions of the Joker.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max, Netflix is developing a Witcher prequel and Diana will have her Golden Eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984 – have informed us that we’ll meet both the original Joker (via flashback) and the younger one that McGinnis battles. As fans will know – spoilers incoming – this is actually an adult Tim Drake, infected by a DNA chip Joker implanted in him years back that transforms him into a clone of the villain.

We don’t know what they’re planning to do with the Drake Joker yet, but we’re hearing that the aim is for the original Joker to have Jack Nicholson’s likeness. If they can’t get the man himself involved, which seems likely as he hasn’t filmed a movie in a decade, then they’ll use a body double and digitally insert the looks of the legendary actor onto them.

Exact plot details for this live-action Batman Beyond project are still unknown at present, but Warner Bros. is definitely keen to call back to Nicholson’s Joker in some way it seems and so far, at least, it sounds like the studio has some pretty ambitious plans for the film. Let’s just hope we get an official announcement soon.