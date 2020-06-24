Michael Keaton Reportedly In Talks For Live-Action Batman Beyond Movie

Michael Keaton, an American actor best known for his portrayal of Batman in the Tim Burton movies from the late 80s and early 90s, is allegedly talking to Warner Bros. about reprising his role as the Caped Crusader in future films, including one based on the popular Batman Beyond series (which We Got This Covered first told you was on the cards last year). In fact, according to industry insider and veteran leaker Mikey Sutton, Keaton is currently discussing plans for not one but several movies that would star him as an older, worn-out version of Bruce Wayne.

A few days ago, it was announced that the actor will reprise his role in The Flash. And although the main man of the film, Ezra Miller, became the subject of a sizable online controversy for choking a female fan outside a bar in Iceland, WB appears to be intent on moving forward on the project with or without him. And it certainly looks like the wheels are now in motion, despite them not having made an official statement on Miller’s involvement yet.

As for Keaton, the actor is reportedly interested in making a movie based on Batman Beyond, which stars the Caped Crusader in a semi-apocalyptic day and age that we’ve rarely seen, not even in Alan Moore’s Batman Returns stories. Although public interest in a Batman Beyond movie was initially judged to be sparse, Sutton claims that WB has since changed their mind. As the tipster explains in his report:

“When the Hollywood trades revealed that Michael Keaton was in talks to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Flash theatrical film and possibly other roles in the DCEU, it wasn’t the first time that he has been discussed to return. A live-action Batman Beyond was considered before but Warner Bros. felt there wasn’t sufficient interest for them to green light it.” ”That has changed with AT&T, who sees the IP as ripe for ’90s nostalgia, which is about to hit full bloom in the near future. Not only that, but it’s yet another way of expanding their hugely successful Dark Knight properties, especially on content-hungry HBO Max.”

For now, Twilight star Robert Pattinson is next in line to portray the Dark Knight. And while little is still known about his upcoming debut, which is set to premiere in less than a year, the success of that movie may very well decide whether Keaton will get to return to the world of DC Comics for further appearances after The Flash.