New Live-Action Pokémon Movie In The Works, May Be Based On Red And Blue

Against all odds, the first live-action Pokémon movie, Detective Pikachu, was a resounding success. Amid a sea of terrible anime live-action adaptations, the film managed to buck the trend with an entertaining plot full of laughs and incredible CGI, bringing the world of Pocket Monsters to life. But credit where it’s due, the chemistry between Justice Smith and Ryan Reynolds, the voice of the yellow electric mouse, was undeniably charming.

So it isn’t hard to imagine that a follow-up was already being discussed, in fact, it was practically guaranteed. According to Geek Vibes Nation, industry insider Daniel Richtman claims that the next Pokémon movie is already in production. However, it’s reported that it won’t be a direct sequel to Detective Pikachu, and might be a reimagining of the Red and Blue saga. And while exciting to hear, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as We Got This Covered first told you over a year ago that a film based on Red and Blue was in the works.

Of course, back in the ‘90s these dual releases were all the rage and a must have for the Nintendo Game Boy and have since spawned countless sequels. Fans had the chance to dive into the Kanto region and capture 151 Pokémon including the most well-known ones like Pikachu, Charizard, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle.

If that’s true, we’ll be seeing a live-action Ash Ketchum for the first time (something that we had reported in the past too), and maybe characters from the original series like Professor Oak, Misty, Brock, and Gary too. Not to mention the possibility of an appearance of the villainous trio comprising Team Rocket, Jessie, James, and Meowth.

Detective Pikachu Shares New Posters While Announcing Fan Contest 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With no plot details revealed yet, it’s anybody’s guess what direction the story could take. But as long as the team attached to the project are fans of the franchise and do justice to the source material, there should be no reason for movie-goers to complain. And if they need a guideline on what not to do, they just need to take a look at the massive library of failed anime to live-action adaptations, or Sonic the Hedgehog.

Were you hoping for a Detective Pikachu sequel or are you more excited to see Ash Ketchum embark on his journey from Pallet Town? Let us know in the comments section.