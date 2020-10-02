Live-Action Spider-Verse Movie Reportedly Moving Forward, Sam Raimi Eyed

We’ve recently learned the news that Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro in Spider-Man 3, which marks the latest bit of evidence pointing to the concept of the Spider-Verse spreading into live-action. With J.K. Simmons coming back as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Michael Keaton appearing in Morbius, all the signs are pointing to the various realities of the multiverse coming together. And the natural endpoint of this is a live-action Spider-Verse movie.

The concept has been a popular one ever since the animated Into the Spider-Verse arrived in 2018, and according to a new report, it’s now 100% in the works at Sony. Mikey Sutton of Geekosity is claiming that sources have informed him that the studio is moving forward with the project, which he first said was being talked about back in May. Furthermore, Sutton claims that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have been assured to return alongside Tom Holland.

What’s more, he say that Sony’s first choice for director is Sam Raimi, who obviously helmed the original Spider-Man trilogy for them in the 00s. However, this is much less set in stone than the actors’ involvements, as Sutton notes that the process of getting him on board is “still quite early.”

That said, Raimi is making Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel, so he could be tempted to return to the genre once more for this project. Speaking of Marvel, Sutton says Kevin Feige would be involved, too, as he’ll be creatively overseeing all of Sony’s Spidey films from now on to ensure a consistent level of quality.

Building up a multiverse instead of just a universe is definitely the next direction for superhero cinema as we head into the 2020s, with Marvel’s plans for Doctor Strange 2 and DC’s for The Flash movie making that clear. Sony won’t want to fall behind, then, so a live-action Spider-Verse flick would be the natural way to go. But for now, we’re still waiting on that official confirmation to tell us it’s happening.