Live-Action Star Wars Rebels Movie Reportedly In Development

If the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian is any indication, the animated Star Wars shows are set to be incorporated into the main timeline, which is great news for both fans and the studio. It gives plenty of other favorites the chance to join Ahsoka Tano in making the jump, while Lucasfilm instantly expand their horizons when it comes to creating new movies and TV shows.

WWE star Sasha Banks was already glimpsed in the recently released trailer for The Mandalorian season 2, and there’s been widespread speculation over the last few months that she’d been cast as Star Wars Rebels favorite Sabine Wren, while Ezra Bridger is also rumored to be making his live-action bow in the not too distant future. Grand Admiral Thrawn has found himself being linked with similar treatment as well, and it would seem that the pieces are now falling into place for The Clone Wars and Rebels to have a huge bearing on the future of the franchise.

The Rise of Skywalker was absolutely packed with fan service, of course, and one of the countless Easter Eggs saw the Ghost appear briefly as part of the movie’s epic final battle. For those unfamiliar with the animated shows, Sabine and Ezra were both key parts of the ship’s crew along with Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus, another popular name said to be joining the cast of The Mandalorian somewhere down the line.

It seems that that was a tease of bigger things to come, too, as we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us last year that Ahsoka Tano was coming to the aforementioned Disney Plus show – that the studio are reportedly in the early stages of developing a live-action Star Wars Rebels movie. Now that the crew’s mode of transport has been seen on the big screen, the film will apparently be set after the show and follow what the gang were up to during the events of the Sequel Trilogy.

Unfortunately, the details we’ve been given end there, but it seems the seeds are slowly being planted for the crew to get their own feature-length movie and we can’t wait to see what Lucasfilm cooks up for it.