Loki Might Get A Male Love Interest In The MCU

Loki coming out as bisexual was a very subtle moment in the third episode of his self-titled TV series, but its implications were huge. This revelation made Tom Hiddleston’s trickster the very first LGBTQ leading character in the MCU. It’s interesting, then, that this came in the same episode that introduced a female love interest for him, Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie.

Sylvie has a lot of fans – though many find the Loki/Sylvie romance to be a bit icky – but some Marvel fans have been angered by Marvel’s decision to have Loki come out and then not follow this through. But with Loki being an ongoing show, with season 2 in the works, it’s possible that this could be further explored as things continue. Sure enough, we’re hearing that the Asgardian prince might be about to get a male love interest.

We’ve been informed by our reliable sources – the same ones who told us about Don Cheadle’s War Machine show before that was announced – that Marvel still has plans to explore Loki’s sexuality further by giving him a same-sex love interest at some point. We’re not able to say when this could happen – obviously, Loki season 2 is a strong suggestion, but it could also occur later down the line.

By the end of season 1, Loki was pretty much devoted to Sylvie, but she betrayed him when she killed He Who Remains and sent him back to the TVA. We know that Loki will be on a quest to find her in season 2, probably with Owen Wilson’s Mobius in tow. That suggests his feelings for her aren’t going to change, but he could always develop chemistry with someone else during his journey. “Lokius” fans would obviously love for that to be Mobius himself.

While we wait to see where Loki goes next, this November’s Eternals will feature the first openly gay main character in a Movie movie – Phastos, as played by Brian Tyree Henry.