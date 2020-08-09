Despite already having been killed off more than once in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki will be returning to our screens in his own Disney Plus series that will mark one of the franchise’s first ventures into exploring alternate realities, with the story picking up after the 2012 version of the God of Mischief vanished into the ether with the Tesseract in tow as part of Avengers: Endgame‘s time heist.

There’s also been rumors that Tom Hiddleston could show up in Thor: Love and Thunder to act as a thorn in the side of his brother yet again, but given the limitless possibilities that come with the MCU, the franchise would be better served exploring new avenues instead of revisiting a story we’ve already seen numerous times already.

In any case, not only are the movies and the Disney Plus shows going to intersect to the point where a subscription will be mandatory to keep up to date with the latest developments in the MCU, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to blow the doors off the idea of multiple timelines, and could change the shared universe as we know it.

Loki has already been linked to a cameo in the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel, and now an epic new fan poster from Psychoboz sees him playing a prominent role in the delayed follow-up. See for yourself below:

Kevin Feige has already confirmed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be connected to Loki in some fashion, so it seems inevitable at this point that the fan favorite Asgardian will show up to wreak his signature brand of havoc in at least one of the alternate realities set to feature in Sam Raimi’s mystical blockbuster. And frankly, we can’t wait to see what he gets up to next.