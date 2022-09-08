‘Lord of the Rings’: History of Numenor and creation of Gondor, explained

As fans of Lord of the Rings dive back into the realm of Middle Earth with Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there’s plenty of history in this world that needs to be further explored. Many of the realms that are featured on Rings of Power don’t exist by the time Bilbo meets Smeagol and finds the ring. That’s because Rings of Power is set in the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit, and as a result, plenty of the realm’s history hasn’t happened yet.

One of the more notable places on the map in the second age is Numenor, a kingdom of men brought up out of the sea by the Valar early in the second age. The island was brought up out of the sea as a gift to the men, but men being men, they would eventually spoil it. It was located in the sea between Middle Earth and Aman, the realm which contains Valinor, or the undying lands that the elves are originally from.

Numenor’s early rise to power

Following the war with Morgoth (the big bad who was Sauron’s boss) that ended the first age, the Valar, or the gods who shaped the world, took pity on the Three Houses of Men and created an island for them to live on. Elros, son of Eärendil, became the land’s first king, and the men of Numenor began to thrive, leading lives that lasted several times longer than the men who continued to live in Middle Earth.

They began to visit Middle Earth and work with the men there, but they were forbidden from sailing westward past the point where they lost sight of their homeland under the Ban of the Valar. This ban was created to prevent men from sailing to the Undying Lands, where they were not allowed to enter.

Sauron deceives the realms of men

More than 1,000 years after Numenor’s creation, Sauron convinced Elven smiths to forge him a master ring, and shortly thereafter, the elves were at war with Sauron and his forces. Tar-Minastir, the king of Numenor at the time, sent his own forces to save the Elven city of Lindon, and Sauron was driven back and forced to retreat to Mordor. Even in his retreat, though, his evil lingered in the hearts of men.

Eventually, the men of Numenor began to expand and settle in various places along the coast of Middle Earth. These same men began to resent the Ban of the Valar and actively sought the eternal life that they believed had been withheld from them. As a result, in the centuries after Sauron’s retreat, the Numenorians spread themselves eastward and created a vast empire that was unrivaled in Middle Earth. Although they initially came to their newly acquired lands kindly, they eventually hardened and became tyrants.

Some 1,500 years after Sauron forged the one ring, Ar-Pharazôn (the 25th king of Numenor) sailed to Middle Earth with such an overwhelming force that even Sauron had to surrender to his might. The king’s mind was eventually corrupted by Sauron, though, who convinced both the king and the people of Numenor that they would receive eternal life if they began worshipping Morgoth. Things got so extreme that the king even erected a 500-foot statue of Morgoth, and began to perform sacrifices before it. They even cut down the White Tree, which was said to be tied to the line of kings, and sacrificed it to Morgoth.

The fall of Numenor

Sauron eventually convinced Ar-Pharazôn, who was aging and feared death, to gather an armada and attempt to invade the Undying Lands. When he landed on the shores of Aman, the Valar decided to change the world and trap both the king and his forces under mounds of dirt, where they would never be heard from again. The world’s shape was also transformed from flat to round, and a great tidal wave came and flooded Numenor, killing all those who were living there. Notably, this included Sauron, who from this point forward was unable to change his form to charm those he was manipulating.

Gondor is formed out of the ashes of Numenor

Even as many of the men on Numenor turned against the elves and resented them for withholding the Undying Lands, there were those among the men who remained faithful to the Valar and friendly with the elves. Elendil, the son of the leader of the Faithful in the years leading up to Numenor’s fall, was warned of the disaster that was about to befall his home.

As a result, they were able to set sail with nine ships before the island fell. Notably, Isildur was able to rescue a piece of fruit from the White Tree which eventually grew to become the White Tree of Gondor. When the Faithful landed in Middle Earth, they formed Arnor and Gondor, which were also known as the realms in Exile.

Later on in the Third Age, sailers from Gondor attempted to sail westward and find the remains of Numenor, but they were still buried under water. The island’s ultimate fate was something of a mystery, but it’s certainly possible that at some point in the future, the world will be reshaped again and the island will reemerge from its place under the sea.

It’s unclear precisely how much of this story will be told in Rings of Power, which is set in the years leading up to Sauron’s creation of the one ring. Ultimately, though, the story of Numenor is one of many stories about the ways in which a quest for power can be corrupting. The people of Numenor, who were given their island after battling Morgoth and suffering great losses, fell into the hands of another evil despotic leader who once worked closely with Morgoth. As a result, they lost the land they had been gifted, and those who survived were forced to find new lands, only to be corrupted once again by the one ring.