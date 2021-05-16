Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants To Bring Bo-Katan Into Star Wars Movies

The roster of Star Wars shows on Disney Plus is heavily indebted to the feature films for both influence and inspiration, but it isn’t clear yet if Lucasfilm’s theatrical division has any intention of returning the favor.

The Mandalorian brought in Luke Skywalker for a fan-baiting season 2 cameo, The Book of Boba Fett marks the solo debut for a character who first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back, Ahsoka Tano initially turned up in Star Wars: The Clone Wars on the big screen before becoming a fixture of the animated universe, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place in between George Lucas’ two trilogies, Andor acts as a prequel to Rogue One and Lando Calrissian has featured in both the Original and Sequel trilogies as well as Anthology entry Solo, which leaves just The Acolyte and Rangers of the New Republic as streaming exclusives that don’t lean heavily on the films.

However, we’ve heard from our sources this week – the same one who told us Ahsoka was coming to Disney Plus in The Mandalorian long before Rosario Dawson’s casting was announced – that Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan might end up making the jump to cinema screens as it’s something that Lucasfilm is now considering, although further details remain unclear.

The character has become a firm fan favorite across both live-action and animated Star Wars adventures, though, and there are currently three movies in development from Patty Jenkins, Kevin Feige and Taika Waititi respectively, so there’s certainly plenty of scope for Bo-Katan to show up in that galaxy far, far away’s next batch of cinematic efforts. It looks like she could have an important arc in The Mandalorian‘s third season, too, and after that, we should have a much better idea of what the future holds. Not to mention that Sackhoff is certainly well-versed in the action and sci-fi genres, so she’d acquit herself just fine.