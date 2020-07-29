Lucasfilm Reportedly Developing A Dark Live-Action Order 66 Movie

Given that the franchise has been happier to rely on established characters and iconography at the expense of original stories so far, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the rumors surrounding Disney and Lucasfilm’s next batch of Star Wars movies largely tend to revolve around familiar faces.

After all, The Rise of Skywalker featured Palpatine, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, R2-D2, C-3PO, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian and even Wedge Antilles, and that’s without mentioning the countless voice-only cameos from Jedi past, present and future. Of course, there’s almost an unlimited number of stories to be told in the vast Star Wars universe, but Lucasfilm just seems unwilling to tell them. However, we’ve now heard that a new live-action project is in early development and while it does call back to the franchise’s past, fans will no doubt still be hugely interested in seeing it happen.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian season 2 and Netflix is developing a Witcher prequel, both of which were correct – the studio are said to be in the very early stages of developing a movie based on Order 66, the infamous protocol that saw the vast majority of the Jedi wiped out by the Republic at the request of Darth Sidious.

We’ve seen glimpses of Order 66 in Revenge of the Sith, The Clone Wars and various video games over the years, but the movie will reportedly be a lot darker than we’ve come to expect from Star Wars, and would presumably focus almost entirely on the Jedi across the galaxy fighting for their lives to avoid extinction.

Both Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex are currently slated to appear in it, too, building off their Clone Wars history and impending live-action debuts in The Mandalorian, and if the project is handled correctly, an Order 66 movie definitely has the potential to be an entirely unique experience for fans, even though we already know how it ends.