Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants To Explore Alternate Star Wars Timelines

Kevin Feige has never been shy in admitting that his Marvel Cinematic Universe has been heavily indebted to Star Wars, and he’ll be fulfilling a lifelong dream when he finally gets to call the shots on a blockbuster set in a galaxy far, far away, the script to which is currently being written by Loki scribe and newfound Disney favorite Michael Waldron.

The MCU and Star Wars have always shared a lot of similarities, ones that run much deeper now that they’re both part of the all-conquering Mouse House’s multimedia empire, with Jon Favreau in the process of building out Lucasfilm’s small screen universe over a decade after he delivered the launchpad to Marvel’s shared mythology.

Each outfit will no doubt be checking each other’s notes on a regular basis, and we’ve heard from our sources this week – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker would appear in The Mandalorian‘s second season long before either was officially confirmed – that Star Wars might be looking to Marvel’s upcoming animated series What If…? for some inspiration.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Behind The Scenes Gallery 1 of 21

According to our intel, Disney and Lucasfilm are considering the possibility of exploring alternate timelines to see how the galaxy would have turned out if some significant events had gone in the other direction. There’s no word yet if it’s planned to be live-action, animation, theatrical or streaming, but it’s definitely something that would pique the curiosity of the fanbase.

After all, the MCU’s What If..? will show viewers what could have happened if drastic changes were made to the core mythos, and that’s definitely something that opens up the door to innumerable hugely exciting storytelling avenues within the context of Star Wars.