The Witcher Star Reportedly Eyed To Play Fan Favorite Star Wars Villain

The future of Star Wars looks set to be taking more cues from the Expanded Universe than ever before, with Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau introducing fan favorite animated characters Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan into the world of The Mandalorian, and rumors that the likes of Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger could also be in line for similar treatment.

One of the major criticisms pointed in the direction of Star Wars‘ Disney era is a lack of originality, with Lucasfilm steadfastly refusing to take any sort of creative risks with the franchise, which has led to a constant reliance on fan service and recognizable iconography that had started to feel pretty stale by the time The Rise of Skywalker rolled around and once again split fans down the middle.

With the animated and live-action realms of Star Wars now starting to realize their crossover potential, there are plenty of overlooked supporting characters that could finally be set to get their opportunity to shine on the big screen, and following intense speculation recently that the cult villain Grand Admiral Thrawn was one of the likeliest candidates, a new report indicates that the studio already have an actor in mind.

According to noted insider Daniel Richtman, Lars Mikkelsen is under consideration to play Thrawn in live-action, not unlike how Katee Sackhoff will be reprising her animated character Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian. Of course, the Sherlock, House of Cards and The Witcher star, and brother of Hannibal and Rogue One‘s Mads, is already well-versed in Thrawn’s backstory and personality having voiced the nefarious military strategist in Rebels. As such, he definitely knows how to bring the Star Wars villain they call Mitth’raw’nuruodo on a Sunday into live-action without sacrificing any of his personality, danger or malice.