Lucasfilm Reportedly Planning Solo Revan Project

The Mandalorian has shown that Disney Plus’ Star Wars universe is more than happy to reach deep into the back catalogue for inspiration whether it be previous movies, TV shows, comic books, novels or video games. Of course, one fan favorite that a lot of people would love to see enter the live-action realm is Knights of the Old Republic‘s Revan, regardless of the recent minor gatekeeping furor.

Eagle-eyed viewers will already be aware that The Mandalorian has nodded towards his existence, even if the references are very subtle. For instance, Ahsoka Tano pointed Din Djarin and Baby Yoda in the direction of the Jedi Temple on Tython, which has been attacked by the Order of Revan in Star Wars stories before. Not only that, but the droids Snips and Mando square off against on Corvus are HK-87 models, and Revan was the brains behind the HK-47.

Indeed, there’s been no shortage of speculation that the infamous Sith is on his way to either the big screen or Disney Plus, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka would be making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian long before Rosario Dawson’s casting was announced – that there’s a solo project for Revan in early development behind the scenes at Lucasfilm.

While we haven’t been able to confirm whether it’ll be a feature film or a TV show, it reinforces the notion that the studio are keen to dive into all aspects of the expansive Star Wars timeline. The Disney Plus projects confirmed so far range from The Acolyte‘s setting at the end of the High Republic era to Lando, which is expected to feature Billy Dee Williams, tying it to a period after the events of the Sequel Trilogy, and there are literally millennia of unexplored canon to mine for future adventures.