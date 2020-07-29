Lucasfilm Reportedly Has Plans To Bring Yoda Back Via Cloning

The legacy characters will always be a hugely important part of the Star Wars mythology, but in the recent movies it felt like Disney and Lucasfilm would much rather return to the well over and over again instead of mining the untapped potential of new faces, planets and galaxies that have never been seen in live-action before.

A lot of fans rolled their eyes when it was revealed that Palpatine was coming back to establish himself as the main villain for the third trilogy in a row, and as great as it was to see Billy Dee Williams return as Lando Calrissian, he didn’t exactly contribute much to The Rise of Skywalker’s plot.

Meanwhile, Han Solo might be one of the most iconic figures in popular culture, but that didn’t stop his origin story from bombing at the box office, and there’s even been reports that the studio want to bring Luke Skywalker back in a future project despite Mark Hamill making it clear that his time in the role is done. The general consensus is that the Disney era of Star Wars has been sorely lacking in originality and creativity, and if what we’re hearing now ends up panning out, then things show no signs of changing anytime soon.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ahsoka Tano would be appearing in the second season of The Mandalorian, and that [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker – in a future Star Wars movie an as-yet-unnamed villain will attempt and ultimately succeed in cloning Yoda in an effort to turn the benevolent Jedi Master into a puppet they can use for their own nefarious means.

While it can’t be confirmed exactly which movie this is said to be happening in, we’ve heard that it would most likely be the proposed solo outing for Daisy Ridley’s Rey rather than the three recently-delayed films that were pushed back to 2023, 2025 and 2027. And the idea of another perennial favorite returning to Star Wars yet again certainly fits in with Lucasfilm’s approach to the franchise.

That being said, even though Baby Yoda is clearly where the money is, and Mando’s companion has also been rumored for a big screen appearance of his own, it’d be hard to see longtime fans getting on board with the idea of an evil Yoda. But alas, this is what the studio currently has in mind and it’ll be interesting to see if they actually go through with it.