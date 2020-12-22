Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants All Star Wars Projects To Have POC Or Female Main Character

Hollywood is making a concerted effort to place a bigger focus on diversity and inclusion than ever before, as society finds itself gripped by widespread calls for change. Tessa Thompson hinted that the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be at the forefront of the movement, and so far she appears to be right on the money.

The first 23 movies to come out of the world’s biggest franchise boasted two female heroes and one title hero of color between them, but the next 25 projects include Black Widow, sequels to Black Panther and Captain Marvel, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and five Disney Plus exclusives with a woman as the protagonist, and it looks as though the Mouse House’s other marquee property could be following suit.

John Boyega blasted Disney and Lucasfilm for how they marginalized the minority characters in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, and insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the latter studio want every single project in development to have either a person of color or a female in a lead role, which is no doubt going to spark up plenty of debate if it turns out to be the case.

Then again, we’ve already seen signs of this, as the entire Sequel Trilogy and Rogue One had a female main character, Chilean-born Pedro Pascal headlines The Mandalorian, Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen lead The Book of Boba Fett, Diego Luna returns to the franchise in Andor, Rosario Dawson will take center stage in Ahsoka, Donald Glover and Billy Dee Williams have both been linked with Lando and Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte was announced from the beginning as being a female-driven show.

Regardless of race, creed or gender, the focus on casting any project should always boil down to choosing the best fit for the character in question, but Star Wars is nowhere near as heavily populated by white guys as it used to be anyway and while Richtman’s intel should be taken with a grain of salt, it certainly appears if this is indeed the direction that Lucasfilm is heading in now.