Lucasfilm Reportedly Still Wants A Boba Fett Solo Movie

It’s obvious that Lucasfilm is glancing over towards Marvel Studios when it comes to crafting the Disney Plus Star Wars mythology. By roping in Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni as their Kevin Feige figures to build a shared universe that’s connected to both the franchise’s feature film history and each other, The Mandalorian acts as the foundation for The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and others.

If the plan is to continue drawing inspiration from the MCU, then we can expect the movies and TV shows to begin interacting closer than ever once the next era of big-screen adventures begins. Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi and Feige himself are all overseeing feature film projects, so there could end up being countless crossovers with the slate of streaming exclusives.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Mark Hamill was returning to Star Wars long before The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale – that Lucasfilm could still be interested in a standalone Boba Fett movie, even though Temuera Morrison is set to headline his own series this coming December.

James Mangold was once attached to helm an anthology entry for the beloved bounty hunter, and you’d expect some elements of that story will have made their way into The Book of Boba Fett. However, depending on where the title hero ends up by the time the finale airs, there may be some story threads in play that would allow him to continue his unique brand of intergalactic badassery in theaters.