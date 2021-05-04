Lucasfilm Rumored To Be Developing Multiple Star Wars Animated Movies

Thanks to the advent of Disney Plus, fans are guaranteed more Star Wars content than ever before, with a huge number of streaming exclusives in various stages of development. The Clone Wars spinoff The Bad Batch premieres today and The Book of Boba Fett is coming in December, while Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor are both shooting as we speak.

There’s still going to be a live-action franchise as well, though, with Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron set to hit theaters in December 2023, alongside a pair of blockbusters in the works from Kevin Feige and Taika Waititi respectively. However, a new rumor is claiming that Lucasfilm could be developing multiple feature-length animations, as you can see below in a tweet from Cinelinx’s editor-in-chief Jordan Maison.

*Looks around* As far as I know, they ARE doing more and actively working on a couple animated "films" — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) May 3, 2021

The Bad Batch debuts with a bumper 70-minute episode, but animated movies and Star Wars haven’t exactly been the greatest of bedfellows so far. Dave Filoni’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars was a decent-sized hit at the box office after earning $68 million on a budget under $9 million, but it was a poor showing by the standards of the franchise, while it was largely panned by critics and still sits on a dismal Rotten Tomatoes score of 18%.

However, The Clone Wars and Rebels were fantastic animated shows that old and new fans alike enjoyed massively during their sprawling multi-season arcs, and The Bad Batch looks set to continue in that vein. Whether these rumored Star Wars animated movies would be part of the Disney Plus lineup or released theatrically remains up for debate, but it’s virtually guaranteed at this stage that it’ll happen, especially given the continued expansion of a galaxy far, far away on both the big and small screens.