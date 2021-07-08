Ludacris Says A Fast & Furious/Jurassic World Crossover Is Ludicrous

Now that the Fast & Furious gang have finally crossed the final frontier and headed into outer space, in a beaten up Pontiac Fiero being piloted by Ludacris and Tyrese wearing scuba gear held together with duct tape no less, it’s hard to imagine how the concluding tenth and eleventh chapters could possibly come up with anything more insane.

It stretches the limits of credulity to absolute breaking point, but somehow still doesn’t manage to jump the shark completely, which is a testament to how fully audiences are on board with the preposterous plot developments and gravity-defying action that’s come to define the series in the decade since Justin Lin upended the formula with Fast Five.

However, a Jurassic World crossover would definitely be a bridge too far, even if it would be one of the greatest things to ever happen to blockbuster cinema. After Lin refused to rule it out, the rumor mill inevitably began to claim that it’s something Universal were actively considering, which was swiftly laughed off by dino director Colin Trevorrow.

It’s now become a staple question for the cast and crew of both franchises to answer on the promotional circuit, and Ludacris was the latest to offer his opinion on seeing Dominic Toretto and the family go up against gigantic prehistoric reptiles.

“I’m just going to be honest with you. Look, they surprised me in this franchise with a lot of things of how we continue to top ourselves. But nowhere in my right mind do I see Jurassic World and Fast & Furious coming together. Maybe they gotta convince me but I just don’t see it. That’s ludicrous. Pun intended, for sure. I’m trying to say, all these fast cars and dinosaurs together, it doesn’t make sense to me.”

Tyrese is much more open to the idea of a Transformers crossover than Jurassic World, but Ludacris evidently doesn’t want to play in any other sandboxes. He’s right in saying it wouldn’t make a lick of sense, but few things do in the world of Fast & Furious, but it’s still difficult to imagine the two properties meeting head on unless creative bankruptcy well and truly sets in.