Tyrese Would Rather See Fast & Furious Cross Over With Transformers Than Jurassic World

It’s incredible to think just how quickly an innocuous comment can become a hot topic of conversation, when all longtime Fast & Furious director James Wan did was say that he wouldn’t rule anything out when it came to the future of the blockbuster franchise, including a crossover with fellow multi-billion dollar Universal property Jurassic World.

Since then, it’s become a recurring question posed to the various cast and crew members of both brands, with Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow laughing it off while admitting he’s enjoying all of the wild theories and speculation, and several rumors have even claimed that it’s something the studio is actively considering making a reality.

However, after becoming the latest member of the Fast family to face the line of questioning, Tyrese Gibson suggested that he’d much rather see Dominic Toretto and the rest of the gang share the screen with the Transformers instead, which is hardly surprising when he’s played major supporting roles in both.

“I don’t know nothing about that, man. I’m thinking that the crossover would be more Transformers and Fast than Jurassic Park. Cars that become robots and vice versa. We can do that at first and then get to dinosaurs.”

Completely hypothetically, the concept of a Fast & Furious and Transformers crossover is largely redundant, when the crew of precision drivers have made it abundantly clear over the last 20 years that they don’t need shapeshifting alien robots to get the job done, and if anything Optimus Prime and his cohorts would prove to be a hindrance seeing as they’d prevent Dom, Roman, Tej and the rest from actually getting behind the wheel.

It would be damn fun to see, though, but it’s just as far-fetched as the notion of throwing dinosaurs into the mix, as much as fans would love to see how insane the result would be if The Fast Saga were to head down that route.