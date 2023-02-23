‘M3GAN’ unrated version: How to watch, trailer, and more

M3GAN is already one of 2023’s most popular movies. The sci-fi horror film charmed audiences, captured their imaginations, and generated a lot of hype via word-of-mouth, especially when several scenes from the trailer went viral on TikTok. This led to the film becoming highly anticipated even within communities that wouldn’t usually care about horror films.

However, one question still looms large within the fandom. Will there be a more intense, unrated version of M3GAN available?

What is M3GAN?

Universal picture’s official synopsis for M3GAN describes it by saying:

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by Gemma (Allison Williams, Get Out), a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch, and learn as it plays the role of friend, teacher, playmate, and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to pair the girl with a M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences.

Why are fans asking about an unrated version of M3GAN?

Fans have been begging for an unrated edition of M3GAN since screenwriter Akela Cooper told the LA Times that loads of content got cut to get a PG-13 rating. He told the interviewer:

“No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral, teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it. There should be an unrated version at some point. … I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier. Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie. It wasn’t a Gabriel [in ‘Malignant’]-scale massacre, but she did kill a bunch more people, including a couple of characters whom James was like, “I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live.” I was merciless, but again, that is me. My humor is extremely dark.”

Thankfully, we now know that fans can see a gorier, darker version of M3GAN when the film releases on home media. The official M3GAN Twitter account, in character as M3GAN, announced that fans could:

bring home the unrated edition of my movie on digital friday & blu-ray 3/21

don’t make M3 repeat myself 😈👂



bring home the unrated edition of my movie on digital friday & blu-ray 3/21 https://t.co/AnnWTLOlDf pic.twitter.com/dFGsf9RoAJ — M3GAN (@meetM3GAN) February 22, 2023

While we don’t know exactly how much of the original cut content will be restored for this unrated edition, especially as Universal Pictures Home Entertainment’s store page for M3GAN says that the unrated edition is the same length as the theatrical one, it does sound like fans will be getting a much more intense experience when they watch M3GAN at home.

Does the unrated version of M3GAN have a trailer?

Universal has released a new Barbie-themed trailer to promote this new edition of the movie. This trailer promises that viewers who check out the unrated edition of the film will be treated to “more blood, more attitude, and more M3GAN.”

How to watch the unrated version of M3GAN?

Watching the unrated version of M3GAN is pretty simple, as this version of the film is getting a wide release on several different formats.

On Feb 24, the unrated cut will launch on digital purchase and rental platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, Dish, and VUDU. On this date, it will also be available for streaming via Peacock.

Later, on March 21, the movie will launch on physical media. There will be a version on DVD, one on Blu-ray, and a special pack that contains both disc formats and a digital download code.