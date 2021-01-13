Macaulay Culkin Agrees That Donald Trump Should Be Digitally Removed From Home Alone 2

As we await to see if Donald Trump really will be impeached for a second time just a week prior to his leaving office, the internet has been interested in another matter to do with the outgoing POTUS that’s just as important: whether he should be removed from Home Alone 2. Trump’s walk-on part has become a major black mark against the Christmas classic in recent years and this week folks have been calling for his cameo to be digitally edited out of the film.

And social media users have got pretty creative with the concept, offering up various solutions for who could be inserted into the scene (which you can see in the player above) in his place. The movement’s gained a little bit more legitimacy now, too, as Kevin McCallister himself Macaulay Culkin has revealed he backs the idea of removing the evidence that he once shared a screen with Trump.

Culkin replied to a couple of fans discussing the idea on Twitter, and made it known they have his full support.

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Director Chris Columbus recently spilled the beans on how Trump ended up in the sequel. As Lost in New York was partially filmed in the Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, he only allowed them to shoot there if they gave him a cameo, something the filmmaker described as the future politician “bullying” his way onto the production. Columbus originally intended to cut him out of the final edit, but audiences surprisingly reacted very positively to the sequence in test screenings so Columbus reluctantly left it in.

As for Culkin, after a few years away from the limelight, he’s very much embraced his Home Alone fame of late, often making a hilarious reference to the movies on Twitter – whether showing off his Kevin-themed face mask or delighting in making a whole generation feel old by announcing that he turned 40. There’s even talk that he could return for Disney’s upcoming reboot.

Will Donald Trump get lost from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York? Fingers crossed Culkin can make something happen.