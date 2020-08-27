Macaulay Culkin Turns 40 And The Internet Is Freaking Out

Macaulay Culkin is now 40 and everyone is suddenly feeling the cold hand of time on their shoulder. The Home Alone star marked his birthday by posting a Tweet that immediately went viral, which you can find below:

It's my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I'm no longer a kid, that's my job. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

This is currently sitting at an impressive 1.7M likes, with responses horrified that so much time has passed since Culkin was an adorable child actor violently torturing and mutilating some burglars. One of his followers joked that he’s destined to be starring in “Nursing Home Alone,” with many others saying the news has forced them to come to terms with their own aging.

The fact that Macaulay Culkin is 40, has hit me like a thunder bolt. It means Home Alone is 30 years old and although I can talk adult, I still feel like a kid inside. Do we ever really grow-up? pic.twitter.com/YCsinD3sAZ — Mark Woods MCIPR (@MarkStevenWoods) August 27, 2020

Just seen that Macaulay Culkin is 40 and nearly vomited — christoph (@chrismvneilis) August 27, 2020

Any time you feel old, remember that Macaulay Culkin is 40 years old. Yea, that kid from “home alone” is not your mate. — top boy (@MistaYomi) August 27, 2020

Wait WHAT?! Macaulay Culkin turned 40 yesterday?! 😱 my god were has the time gone! — Theo-Alexander (@TheoGuy92) August 27, 2020

And Macaulay Culkin is 40. I feel about 196 now! — Kevin W.Brown (@KBillyB) August 27, 2020

#Youknowyoureold when you realise that Macaulay Culkin turned 40 🙈 pic.twitter.com/TkBn81Muqp — Roland Williams 🇿🇦 #rwpoetry (@Roland_Williams) August 27, 2020

Fellow stars and friends also took the time to comment. Thor‘s Kat Denning, for one, demanded that he post his skincare routine, with This is Spinal Tap star Michael McKean telling him to “Have a happy one, gramps.”

So, what’s next for the newly mature Culkin? Well, there are rumors he’ll have some kind of cameo appearance in Disney’s upcoming reboot of Home Alone, but beyond that, he revealed that he’s getting back into serious acting. Apparently he’d auditioned for a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but “it was a disaster.”

Things appear to have gone somewhat better over at American Horror Story though, where he’ll be joining the cast for the tenth season. Ryan Murphy revealed back in May that he was a big fan of Culkin and wanted to give him an “insane” role, saying:

“I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK. ‘[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, “OK, here’s the pitch.” And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. ‘And he paused and he goes, “This sounds like the role I was born to play.” So, he signed up right then and there.”

If learning that Macaulay Culkin has turned 40 doesn’t fill you with existential dread, seeing him gettin’ down with Kathy Bates almost certainly will.